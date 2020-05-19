Toyin Abraham Celebrates Omosexy As She Marks 25 Years In Entertainment Industry

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has taken to her official Instagram page to celebrate fellow actress, Omotola Jolade on the occasion of her 25th year anniversary in the entertainment industry.

Toyin, in her celebratory message, described the screen goddess as an inspiration to others.

She wrote:

“Hey Mama! Congratulations on your 25 years in Entertainment! Beyond being an amazing person, you are a great inspiration and in you lies an inexhaustible depth of creativity! Thank you for all you do to move the industry forward. Look at TEFFEST, you keep setting the pace and we cannot help but love and appreciate you for it. As you celebrate 25 years Anniversary, I wish you longevity, endless joy, more innovations, good success and more groundbreaking roles and projects. Happy Anniversary OMO T. Thanks for your constant support and love! Cheers to #25YearsStrong.”