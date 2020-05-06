Toyin Abraham Educates Fans On How To Survive Post-Lockdown (Photo)

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has taken to Instagram to educate her followers on how to survive during this critical coronavirus pandemic.

According to the mother of one, people need to realize that things are different from how it used to be because a cure has not been found for the deadly virus.

35-year-old Toyin advised that people need to be rational and considerate when making decisions.

READ ALSO – Relaxing Lockdown By 4th May My Not Work Out: Toyin Abraham

She added that wives should be supportive and not let their husbands bear responsibilities alone.

See Her Post Here: