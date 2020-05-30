Toyin Abraham Reacts As Police Kill 16-Year-Old Tina In Lagos

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has joined millions of Nigerians in reacting to the sad news that a 16-year-old girl named Tina was murdered in cold blood by some trigger happy police in Iyana Oworo area of Lagos.

The screen diva in her reaction queried why Nigerians would now call upon when the police who are supposed to be protectors of lives are the one taking lives.

However, the Lagos state police authority has announced the arrest of two policemen in connection with the murder.

She wrote: “What do we call it when policemen who are supposed to be protectors of lives are the one taking lives? My hearts are with the parents of Tina and I am committed to supporting them in my own little way. I am impressed with the swift response on arresting the erring cops but please let it not end there. Police as an institution must show that it will no longer condone this act of lawlessness. Nigerians must feel safe within Nigeria.”