Toyin Abraham Shares Full Video Of How She Birthed Her Son

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, in celebration of mother’s day, took to social media to share the video of how she welcomed her son, Ire,

Toyin welcomed Ire in 2019 with husband Kola Ajeyemi, and in the video, it was revealed the ace actress welcomed her son via C-section.

Sharing the video, she wrote alongside;

”Happy mothers day to me and every mother out there. Motherhood is a wonderful journey and that was why I recorded my childbirth and I have decided to share it with you all.

”To watch the full video, click on the link in my Bio or watch via my YouTube page www.youtube.com/toyintitanstv To all mothers, remain strong and never forget that you are golden! 💥💥💥❤️❤️❤️..”

