Toyin Lawani Celebrates 1 Million Followers On Instagram

Controversial celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani has taken to her official Instagram page to celebrate her one million reach on the platform.

Read Also: “I Hope Bloggers Are Recording”, Tipsy Toyin Lawani Says As She Gets Naughty On Live Video

Celebrating the amazing landmark, the controversial figure has released some sultry images of herself and we feel you need to sneak a peek.

Sharing the photo, she wrote:

“Ok let’s celebrate The one million followers , Nigba teje kingboron🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 when one million of you can donate one naira each and donate one million naira through me to the less privileged,but you all expect money from me all the Time as I’m mother Christmas as always , continue 🔥 in other news. Jump in the tub 🛀 with me , Una go talk talk talk Una go tire 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 it’s all about.”