Treat Everybody With Respect, Irrespective Of Their Class – Mercy Tells Fans

2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke also known as Mercy Lambo has advised her fans to treat every human being with respect irrespective of their job titles of class.

The reality TV star further advised that people are defined based on how they treat others.

She made this known via a tweet on her official Twitter handle on Saturday, 30th May.

She wrote: “Treat every human being with respect, no matter their job title or class… How you treat people defines you.”