Treatment Centres Running Out Of Bed Spaces – Boss Mustapha

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, has revealed that treatment centres are running out of bed space.

The SGF, during the national briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Friday., expressed that this information was gotten from reports from states in the country.

While giving his address, Mustapha said the PTF had intensified the monitoring of the level of compliance with the advisories and guidelines already issued.

He said PTF has asked the security agencies to ensure strict enforcement.