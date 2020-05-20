Tremendous Power Comes Tremendous Responsibility: Dayo Amusa

Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa says tremendous power comes with tremendous responsibility.

According to the screen diva, the two of them work hand in hand and can not function without the other.

However, the screen diva pointed out that in today’s world, everybody wants power but none wants to accept the responsibility that comes along with it.

She made this known in a post on her official Instagram page on Wednesday.

She wrote: “Along with tremendous power comes tremendous responsibility. One cannot function without the other. However in today’s world, everybody wants power, but nobody wants to accept responsibility.”