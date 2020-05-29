Trigger Happy Police Shoot, Kill 16-Year-Old Girl In Lagos

A 16-year-old girl named Tina has reportedly met her untimely death after a trigger happy police shot her.

According to a Twitter user @Mohammedblack who shared the story, the young girl died at the hospital.

Read the full story below:

Dear @segalink, Tina, a 16 year old girl was shot by a triggered police man along iyana oworo, and has been confirmed dead now. While we pray God give her family the fortitude to bear the loss, we need to do everything possible to make sure justice is served.

#JusticeForTina

While we make efforts to sensitize the public about the heinous activities and police brutality ravaging our communities and country at large, we urge @lagosstategov @jidesanwoolu @rrslagos767 @PoliceNG to ensure that justice, and fairness are accorded respectively to help…

…restore hope and safety to Lagos State and Nigeria at large. We hope this get to the right authorities and something is done. We cannot sit back and watch our people being killed by some ill-mannered and uncultured breeds of policemen who lack basic law enforcement etiquettes.

There are only two governments. Those put there to serve, and those left there to be served. Under a dysfunctional society will those put there to serve become menaces to those left there to be served; leaving those left there to be served to come out as nothing but feeble.

