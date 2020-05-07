Trolls Are Losers: Hushpuppi Says As He Turns Fan Into Millionaire

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
Hushpuppi
Hushpuppi

Dubai based Nigerian big boy, Hushpuppi has narrated a story of how he made one of his fans a millionaire in a twinkle of an eye.

According to the self-acclaimed real estate investor, he intentionally blessed a fan because people insulted him and called him poor because he prayed for him.

The fortunate fan who innocently commented under one of Hushpuppi’s post by saying a prayer for him was trolled and called names. Hushpuppi decided to shame those who trolled the guys by making him a millionaire.

