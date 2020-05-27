Trouble Follows Me, Says Moyo Lawal

Nigerian actress Moyo Lawal is out here showing off her curves and her fans could not be any happier.

The petite actress shared a photo of her derriere writing alongside that part of her is trouble.

Read Also: This 2020 Is Scam, I Had Plans To Secure A Sugar Daddy This Year – Moyo Lawal

”M•O•Y•O•B•U•G•A•T•T•I …. you know, I never mean to trouble no one , but you see trouble just follows me ••• Literally!! 😊…. …… …… Your favorite troublemaker …. …. #moyoorfierce …. #ML #moyobugatti”

This is coming weeks after she revealed she had planned on securing a sugar daddy this year but COVID 19 thwarted that plan.