Truck Crushes Two In Ogun; Injures Seven

No fewer than two people have been crushed to death with seven other sustaining various degrees of injury after a truck conveying cement ran over two commercial motorcycles and a vehicle in Tollgate area of Ogun state on Friday.

According to reports by the TRACE Public Relations Officer, Babatunde Akinbiyi, the driver of the truck fled the scene as soon as the accident happened.

Babatunde said: “The truck was inbound Lagos through the Tollgate when it suddenly developed brake failure.

“In the process, several vehicles and motorcycles in its front and by its side were hit, knocked before it eventually fell on one of them.

“The truck in question was fully loaded with cement. In all, 9 casualties were involved, but it can’t be ascertained if they were all in the truck or among the vehicles hit, knocked, rammed over or the one the truck fell on.

“The remains of the dead victims have been deposited at the Ifo General Hospital Mortuary, while the injured are receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Ota.”