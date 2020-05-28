Trump To Sign Executive Order On Social Media

President of United States, Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Thursday after threatening to close down social media platforms following Twitter’s move to label two of his tweets misleading.

After long resisting calls to censure Trump over his truth-defying posts, Twitter on Tuesday accused the president of making false claims.

This led President Trump to threaten to close down social media platforms on Wednesday.

Trump would sign an executive order “pertaining to social media” on Thursday, his aides said, without offering any details.

But an updated draft version of the order obtained by The Washington Post on Wednesday said: “we cannot allow a limited number of online platforms to hand-pick the speech that Americans may access and convey online.”

The order would make it easier for federal regulators to argue that the companies are “suppressing free speech when they move to suspend users or delete posts,” The New York Times reported, citing two senior administration officials.

Both newspapers also reported that the order, which they said had not yet been finalized, could see tech companies such as Twitter, Facebook and Google held legally responsible for content posted on their platforms.