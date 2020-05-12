Tuface’s Baby Mama, Sumbo Adeoye Welcomes Second Child

Sumbo Adeoye, one of the baby mama’s of singer 2face Idibia has welcomed her second child with husband Pastor Adeoye.

Taking to her IG page, the new mom wrote;

”Amen Papa 🙏🏽 I want jollof rice 😃Repost from @doadeoye – Happy Mother’s Day to my dear wife @sunmboadeoye . Thank you for all the sacrifices you make for us. The Lord will reward you exceedingly and bless you more richly. He’ll be your shield and give you long healthy life to enjoy the fruits of your labour…. Happy Mother’s Day to all our Mothers. Thank you all for always being there for us.”

