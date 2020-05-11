“Tunde Ednut Is A Fool, Pastor Odumeje Isn’t My Pastor”- Actor, Zubby Michael

Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael has come out to deny claims that Pastor Chukwuemeka Odumeje is his pastor and he attended the latter’s church to get powers.

The actor took to his Instagram page to share a video responding to the allegations and he also took a dig at popular entertainer, Tunde Ednut.

The movie star said that the pastor is his friend and he went on to reveal the controversial man of God sprayed him over N1 million in cash during his housewarming party and he also reciprocated the gesture by giving N500,000 during his birthday party.

In his words;

“The lion, Odumeje. Where is he leading you all? You guys can enjoy all the drama but I hate it when you say, ‘that’s where Zubby got powers from, he made Zubby successful’,” Zubby explained.

“Are you sick? The thunder that will fire those making such claims will come from Adamawa! I’m not denying he’s my friend way back from Onitsha. But does that mean I go there to pray?

“Odumeje is my guy, not my pastor. Don’t be stupid. I don’t go to church. I’m more of a spiritual person than a religious. So I hate it when you tag me in your unnecessary drama.

“Especially Tunde Ednut. Are you stupid? Why are you promoting unnecessary drama? Don’t you see what others promote? You’re a fool. I’m saying this because of my fans.

“Odumeje is my guy; during my house warming, he came and sprayed one point something million. He invited me during his birthday, I went there sprayed N500k.“

