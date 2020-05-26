Tunde Ednut Shares Copy Of Cynthia Morgan’s Contract With Jude Okoye

Popular Nigerian entertainer, Tunde Ednut took to his Instagram page on Tuesday to share a copy of the 2013 contract between singer, Cynthia Morgan and music executive, Jude Okoye.

Okoye sent the document to the popular entertainer in response to the allegations levied against him by Morgan.

Tunde Ednut decided to share it on the photo-sharing app for his fans and followers to judge the matter.

Information Nigeria recalls the music executive debunked the rapper’s claim that he took over her stage name, VEVO account, Instagram account and royalties due to some issues in their contract.

Read Also: Daddy Freeze Finally Reacts To Cynthia Morgan And Jude Okoye Feud

See screenshots of contract below: