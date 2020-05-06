Turkish Super Lig To Restart From June 12

Turkey’s top-flight football league, the Super Lig is set to resume on June 12.

The Turkish top league was suspended in March 19 despite hints of wanting to continue the season behind closed doors after coronavirus struck the country.

Turkish Football Federation head Nihat Ozdemir in a conference said, “We have taken the decision to resume the (professional leagues) on June 12, 13 and 14.”

According to Ozedmir, the federation’s is aiming to conclude the season by July 26.

He even expressed hope that Turkey would host the Champions League final in Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul as scheduled on May 30.

