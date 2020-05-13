Twitter Employees Can Work From Home ‘Forever’ – Jack Dorsey

Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter, has informed his employees that they can now work from home “indefinitely” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 43-year-old CEO informed staff on Tuesday saying all in-person events would be canceled as the company announced plans to adopt a permanent work-from-home structure amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Employees would receive a $1,000 allowance to equip themselves with the tools necessary to work-from-home, Mr. Dorsey said, adding that the office was unlikely to open before September.

In a statement, Twitter said it was “one of the first companies to go to a WFH model in the face of COVID-19, but [doesn’t] anticipate being one of the first to return to offices.”