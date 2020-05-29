Twitter Flags, Hides Trump’s Tweet For ‘Glorifying Violence’

Following the tweet from US President Donald Trump, Twitter has flagged the tweet and made it unavailable for users.

According to the microblogging platform, the president’s tweet incited violence with the line where Trump threatened to use military force on protesting civilians.

The president’s tweet was the one where he tagged protesters against the Floyd killing as thugs.

The post was taken down by Twitter after many Twitter users reported it as a post that goes against Twitter terms of use.

See Post Here: