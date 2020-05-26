Twitter Users Drag Young Lady Over Graduation Outfit

A young lady has come under massive heat after she took to her Twitter page to share photos from her graduation.

The young lady who graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Marketing shared photos and a video from her graduation ceremony which saw her rocking a very little black dress.

Her dressing did not go down well with Twitter users were who wasted no time in shaming her for her choice of graduation outfit.

While some congratulated her on her latest feat, others wasted no time in drawing her silly.