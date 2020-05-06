Two Patients Flee Oyo Isolation Centre: Makinde

Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state, has revealed that two COVID-19 patients in the state have fled the isolation centre.

The governor made the disclosure in a series of tweets via Twitter on Wednesday, saying the patients may have returned to their residence.

He said: “We have received more results from pending COVID-19 confirmation tests. The result of one suspected case came back POSITIVE, on 03/05/2020. The person is based in Ibadan.”

“The results of five suspected cases came back POSITIVE on 04/05/2020. Four of these five cases are immigrants and the last person is an Oyo State resident. The results of five suspected cases came back POSITIVE on 05/05/2020. Four of these five cases are travellers from the Northern part of Nigeria and the last one is an Oyo State resident.

“Of the 33 active cases being managed by the state, two have absconded, possibly to their permanent places of residence. This brings the number of active cases in Oyo State to 31.

Read Also: Makinde Not At War With FG, PDP Replies APC

“Ten cases are self-isolating while twenty-one cases are being managed in the isolation centres in Oyo State; one at the University College Hospital, Ibadan & twenty in Olodo. Nineteen of these twenty cases at Olodo are asymptomatic & the last person has anosmia (loss of smell).

“A total of 975 samples have so far, been collected and are being processed. Please call the Emergency Operations Centre if you find travellers from other states arriving in your neighbourhood.”

The has recorded a total number of 44 cases of COVID-19 so far.