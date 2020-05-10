Two-Time World Cup Winner, Alex Morgan Welcomes Baby Girl

Two-time women’s World Cup winner Alex Morgan and husband Servando Carrasco have welcomed a new player to their team, baby daughter Charlie Elena Carrasco.

Morgan tweeted that the baby was born on Thursday.

“At 1130am on May 7 weighing 8lbs5oz, Charlie Elena Carrasco made her grand entrance into the world.

“She made us wait longer than expected, but I should have known she would do it her way and her way only. My super moon baby”, Morgan wrote.

Carrasco, 31, played in his ninth MLS season in 2019 with the Los Angeles Galaxy.