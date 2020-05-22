Uche Ogbodo Reveals How Halima Abubakar Saved Her 4 Years Ago

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has taken to social media to share the story of how actress Halima Abubakar saved her back in 2016.

According to Uche, this happened during her birthday party in 2016. She had arrived at her party only for the zipper of her dress to give way.

Read Also: Nollywood Actress Uche Ogbodo Releases Beautiful New Photos As She Turns 34

”Oh! How time flies 🦋. This was 2016. How @halimabubakar saved the night, 😀😀😀I surely can not forget.



”So the Story is that , it was my birthday in 2015 and I was having a party and it was Sunday Night. I bout a beautiful Bodycon black dress to wear for the special occasion , everybody I invited were already seated waiting or my arrival including my girl Haly, but as soon as I arrived, was coming out of my Car and my Dress Zipper gave way 😩😩😩 OMG it was devastating, I didn’t have extra cloth in the Car.

”I just called my girl to come outside, that same minute she started making plans to get me a new dress just so my Party is Int cancelled, by 9pm in Lekki all shops were already closed and it was Sunday nowhere to buy clothes. She kept making calls until one boutique agreed to come open their store for Is to buy something which is this overall Tshirt Dress I’m wearing here.

”Ever Since then I knew @halimabubakar is A Special One, thank you for that Day if I never said it. I really Do still appreciate, Love you ❤️❤️❤️.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAcq7OQJKxW/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link