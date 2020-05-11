UK Extends Lockdown By Three Weeks

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson has announced that the extension of Coronavirus lockdown by three more weeks.

The U.K. has the second-highest confirmed coronavirus death toll in the world and the highest in Europe.

Also Read: Boris Johnson To Enforce Wearing Of Face Masks In UK

The country has reported more than 220,000 recorded cases and 31,000 deaths from the virus as of Sunday, May 10, according to John Hopkins University.

Making the announcement on Sunday, Boris said ‘now isn’t the time to lift the lockdown’ as he unveiled cautious plans to lift restrictions imposed seven weeks ago.

“This is not the time simply to end the lockdown this week,” he said in a televised address but added that some primary school children could return and shops re-open from June 1.

Johnson said some public places could re-open from July 1 but warned air passengers travelling to Britain faced quarantine measures.