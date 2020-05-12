UK Has Failed Woefully In Managing COVID-19: Daddy Freeze

OAP Daddy Freeze has reacted to the way the UK is managing the COVID 19 pandemic warning Nigeria against emulating the UK.

UK, having recorded 40,000 deaths, Daddy Freeze believes their approach is the issue and should not be taken by Nigeria which doesn’t have the level of healthcare facilities they have.

He tweeted: “When I said this last week on my radio show people quarrelled with me, can you all see it?

“The UK failed woefully in their response to Covid19, we can not afford to emulate them. They have the health facilities and ventilators that we don’t have. We also do not have their finances”