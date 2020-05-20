Ultimate Love Winner, Rosie Receives Car Gift From Fans On Her 35th Birthday

Rosie, the winner of Ultimate Love reality show season 1, is in a celebratory mood as her fans gifted a luxurious car to mark her 35th birthday on Tuesday.

In a video currently circulating online, the reality star was taken aback when she opened her eyes to see a Lexus SUV in front of her.

Her love interest, Kachi was also present to witness the special moment.

Winner of the 2019 edition of Big Brother Naija, Mercy Eke and ex-housemate, Venita Akpofure were also present.

According to reports, Rosie was also given the sum of 1 Million Naira.

