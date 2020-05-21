Umahi Calls For Nationwide Lockdown

Ebonyi state governor, David Umahi has advised the federal government to consider a nationwide lockdown so as to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus.

Speaking via a new statement on Wednesday, he backed his call with explanation that during the lockdown, cases were trickling but since the relaxation, cases have been coming in geometrical progression.

“I want to commend Mr. President in the manner and wisdom he is handling this pandemic.”

“You see, when the lockdown was there the cases were trickling in but when the lockdown was relaxed, the cases are coming in surprising manner.

“I expect another serious lockdown if the cases continue to increase like this and this will be by consensus agreement of the general public. We have to lockdown to defeat this monster that is called COVID-19”.