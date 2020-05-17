Unemployment Forced Me To Join Politics: Rotimi Amaechi

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has revealed that he was forced to join politics due to unemployment.

The former Governor of Rivers State made this disclosure during a recent interview with PUNCH.

Amaechi noted that though he was exposed to politics right from his young age, he didn’t nurse the idea of building a career in politics.

“My father was a politician. He ran for councillorship during his time. However, I didn’t join politics because I wanted to be a leader or because I wanted to solve Nigeria’s problems. I joined because of unemployment. I also believe there is a part that grace played in it.”

The Minister revealed during the interview that had he not been involved in politics, he would have been a broadcaster or a lawyer.

