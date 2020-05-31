UNIBEN Student Brutally Raped Inside RCCG Church In Edo

Nigerians are currently calling on security agents to investigate the death of a 22-year-old lady named Uwa was was reportedly killed in a church after she was raped.

According to the reports, the deceased who was a Uniben undergraduate was said to have gone to the church to read before she was attacked and raped.

She was said to have died at the University of Benin teaching hospital.

The full story as shared by a Twitter user below:

Her name is Uwa,

She just gained admission into Uniben, she was 22.

What was her crime? She went 2study in a church where she thought was d safest, & right there, she was brutalized, raped & killed.

Her murderer still roam d streets. For how will this continue? 😔

#JusticeForUwa