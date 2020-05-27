UNICEF Appoints Cobhams Asuquo As National Ambassador

By
Eyitemi Majeed
-
Cobham's Asuquo
Cobhams Asuquo

Popular music producer and songwriter, Cobhams has bagged appointment as the national ambassador for UNICEF Nigeria.

Read AlsoOsinbajo Is A Honourable Man, Nigerians Must Pray For Him: Cobhams

He made the announcement via a post on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, 27th May.

He wrote: “Family, I’ve just been named the National Ambassador for UNICEF NIGERIA; the first in fifteen years.

“I am humbled and honored at the opportunity to serve in this capacity. Children’s rights and protection mean a lot to me and my music to me has always been a vehicle for.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here