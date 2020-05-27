UNICEF Appoints Cobhams Asuquo As National Ambassador

Popular music producer and songwriter, Cobhams has bagged appointment as the national ambassador for UNICEF Nigeria.
He made the announcement via a post on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, 27th May.
He wrote: “Family, I’ve just been named the National Ambassador for UNICEF NIGERIA; the first in fifteen years.
“I am humbled and honored at the opportunity to serve in this capacity. Children’s rights and protection mean a lot to me and my music to me has always been a vehicle for.”
