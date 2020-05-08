UNIOSUN To Hold 13th Matriculation For Fresh Students

The Osun State University on Thursday announced its resolve to hold the 13th matriculation ceremony of the institution online for newly admitted students of the Ivory Tower.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the school, Mr. Ademola Adesoji, through a statement sent to DAILY POST in Osogbo, the move was in line with the Federal Government’s directive to all tertiary institutions in Nigeria to activate virtual learning environment in the face of protracted lockdown.

Adesoji added that virtual teaching has been part of the university’s innovation even before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, including holding meetings through digital means.

He said: ”In line with the directive of the Federal Government that all institutions should activate virtual learning environment to enable students to continue their studies through digital devices, the management of Osun State University has commenced plans to conduct its 13th matriculation ceremony online on Wednesday, 13th May 2020.

READ ALSO – Drama AS NASU Locks UNIOSUN Graduating Students And Parents Out During Their Convocation

“The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Labode Popoola had said that it is an academic tradition that we officially admit fresh students to the University. However, in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic which would not allow such a gathering, the University has resolved to conduct online matriculation for the fresh students.

“All fresh students are hereby implored to visit the university website to complete their registration for the online matriculation, complete the matriculation oath form and submit online, all the necessary details required from them”.