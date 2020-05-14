UNIPORT Student, Accomplice Sentenced To Death By Hanging For Murder

A Port Harcourt High Court, Rivers, has sentenced a 200 level student of Physics Department, University of Port Harcourt, Ifeanyi Maxwell-Dike, and Ugochukwu Nwamiro to death by hanging over the murder of an 8-year-old girl, Victory Chikamso Nmezuwuba in 2017.

Justice Adolphus Enebeli, who has been presiding over the case, handed down the sentence to Maxwell-Dike and Nwamiro without the option of fine.

One is to be hung on his neck until he dies while the other is to be hung on the leg till he dies as well.

Dike, who was 23 years old, when the incident happened in 2017, was apprehended with a sack containing Chikamso’s remains following a tip-off by members of Eliozu Community in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area who alerted the Police.