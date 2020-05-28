Unknown Gunmen Kidnap NTA Manager In Aba

The Assistant Manager, News and Current Affairs of Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) in Aba, Chinyere Okoye has reportedly been kidnapped.

The Sun reports that she was abducted Wednesday night after leaving the office.

Okoye had supervised the 7pm News bulletin and was heading home.

At the front of her compound near Obikabia junction, the abductors ambushed and seized the manager, then drove off in her car.

The abductors reportedly called the victim’s husband Thursday morning and demanded ransom.

NTA General Manager in Aba, Nwadi Elobuike, confirmed the incident to reporters.