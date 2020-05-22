Until You Make It Big, Always Buy Second Hand Liabilities – Omokri Advises

Popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri has advised his followers that until they make it big in life, they should always buy second-hand liabilities.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, the popular commentator gave the list of liabilities as Car, phone, designers, electronics and every other thing whose value goes down over time.

He concluded by saying a new house is better than a new car.

He wrote: “Until you make it big, always buy second-hand liabilities, so you can have more money to buy assets. Anything whose value goes down over time is a liability. Car, phone, designers, electronics are liabilities. A new house is better than a new car.”