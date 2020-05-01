US-Nigerian Doctor Babafemi Taiwo Leading Study On COVID-19 Drug

A US-Nigerian identified as Babafemi Taiwo is leading a major study on an antiviral drug – Remdesivir which appears to be effective in treating COVID-19.

CNN interviewed Dr. Babafemi Taiwo to discuss the result of Remdesivir in treating Coronavirus.

Preliminary results of Remdesivir show it can help hospitalized COVID-19 patients recover faster.

Though Remdesivir, an antiviral drug made by Gilead Sciences, appears to help patients with coronavirus recover faster, it does not significantly reduce death, according to preliminary data from the National Institutes of Health.

READ ALSO – NAFDAC Alerts Nigerians On Circulation Of Fake Chloroquine 250mg Tablets

“The data shows that Remdesivir has a clear cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing, the time of recovery,” the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr Anthony Fauci said during a meeting between President Trump and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

Watch Snippet Of The Interview Here: