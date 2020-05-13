US Vows To Monitor $32.8m COVID-19 Donation To Nigeria

The United States says it will monitor $32.8m it gifted Nigeria to tackle the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

This was made known on Wednesday by the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, stressing that the judicious utilisation of the financial aide is important.

Speaking in a teleconference with select-journalists, Beth revealed that since the COVID-19 crisis begun, the US has committed $237m to support Africa’s COVID-19 response with the global interventions amounting to $2.4bn.

Read Also: UK Has Failed Woefully In Managing COVID-19: Daddy Freeze

She added that the US not only donated ventilators to Nigeria, but that the US government has a very robust presence of the US Centre for Disease Control (CDS) and the US Aids (USAID) working closely with the Nigerian authorities to transform the country’s COVID-19 response.

“We are very pleased to be making these commitments to Nigeria. We are very eager to collaborate on measures for curing, mitigating and preventing the spread of the virus,” she said.