Usain Bolt And Partner, Kasi Bennett Welcome Baby Girl

Olympic sprint legend Usain Bolt has become a father for the first time after welcoming the birth of a baby girl with partner Kasi Bennett.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness appeared to confirm the birth of Bolt’s daughter in a social media post.

“Congratulations to our sprint legend and Kasi Bennett on the arrival of their baby girl!” Holness wrote on Twitter.

Local media reports said the couple’s daughter was born on Sunday. No further details were immediately available.

Bolt, 33, had revealed he was expecting a daughter with Bennett on social media in March, jokingly warning any future suitors to steer clear of his daughter.