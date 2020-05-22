Use A Man As A Ladder To Your Destination – Blessing Okoro Tells Women

Popular blogger, Blessing Okoro also known as ‘Blessing C.E.O, has stated that men are the ladder that women are to use to get to their destinations.

Speaking via a now-viral video, she also queried what ladies have to offer aside from sex.

She said:

“Sex is something everybody can give, what can you give apart from sex?

“Most of you don’t think or reason, find out that thing you can give to people apart from sex.

“As a woman, men are your ladders. A man is that ladder that you’ll use to climb to your destination.

“Some of you will climb with the ladder, some of you will stay with the ladder, some of you will fall with the ladder, some of you will let the ladder fall on top of your head, but a smart woman will climb with ladder.” she said.

…

Watch the video below: