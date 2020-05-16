Uzodinma Threatens Total Lockdown In Imo

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has threatened to lockdown the State over violation of orders to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

He expressed his displeasure over the non-compliance of the citizens with the government’s directives on the prevention of the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Also Read: Governor Hope Uzodinma Tests Negative For COVID-19

The Governor noted that despite strict orders for the closure of the boundaries, people still infiltrate the state from outside.

He regretted that the infected person came in from Lagos and went to his village where he, in turn, infested three of his family members.

This, he said, portends danger to those living in the villages and should be avoided because of the fear of community spread.

While reiterating that he will stop at nothing to protect the life of Imo citizens from the dreaded virus, Governor Uzodinma warned that he will be left with no option than to order for a total lockdown if citizens of the state continue to violate the directives and measures put in place by government to contain the spread of the virus.