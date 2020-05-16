Veteran Actor, Pete Edochie Visits Destiny Etiko Over Father’s Death (Video)

Legendary Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie has become the first notable figure to show up at actress Destiny Etiko’s home following the loss of the latter’s father.

Showing up at the actress home, the legendary actor sat in his car while the screen diva came out to welcome him.

He then comforted her repeatedly as she bursts into tears.

The popular actress announced the death of her father via an Instagram post on Friday wherein she revealed that she is currently broken and shattered over the death.

Watch the video below: