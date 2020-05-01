Veteran Actress, Patience Ozokwor Celebrates Son’s Birthday

Nollywood veteran actress Patience Ozokwor has identified with her son as he celebrates a year older.

The 61-year-old movie star who is best known for acting as a wicked mother-in-law announced the good news on her Instagram.

Sharing a photo with him, the actress also wrote some kind words and said a prayer to celebrate Chukwukadibia.

Sharing the photos, Ozokwor wrote: “Happy birthday to my very own special son. My first born, Chukwukadibia. Continue to enjoy God’s goodness in your life. We love you today and always ❤”

See Photo Here: