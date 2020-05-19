Veteran American Actor, Geno Silva Dies at 72

Geno Silva, Mexican-American actor who played Tony Montana’s killer in ‘Scarface’ is dead at the age of 72.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the death of veteran film, television, and stage actor was announced by his family Sunday.

Silva died at his home in Los Angeles on 9 May. He had been suffering from frontotemporal dementia.

READ ALSO – Nollywood Actor Dies After Brain Surgery

Born on January 20, 1948, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Silva was also a veteran on the stage. In 1994, he appeared with Philip Seymour Hoffman and John Ortiz in The Merchant of Venice, a Peter Sellars’ production that played Chicago, London, Paris and Hamburg, Germany; in 1999, he and Ortiz worked off-Broadway in Sueño, written by future Oscar nominee Jose Rivera (The Motorcycle Diaries).