Veteran Nollywood Actor, Prince Femi Oyewumi Dies At 64

Veteran Nollywood actor and producer, Prince Femi Oyewumi, also known as Laditi, has died.

According to reports, Laditi, a prince of Soun of Ogbomoso, died in the early hours of Friday.

It was gathered that the Nollywood actor died after he was rushed to the hospital on Thursday night.

Laditi reportedly suffered from chronic back pain for some months before his death.

The Nollywood legend who started his career in the 80s specialized in a stage play, epic, and historic film.

The late actor is survived by his wife, children and siblings and he will reportedly be buried in Ogbomosho, Oyo State, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.