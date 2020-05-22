Victoria Inyama Charge Women To Take Care Of Their Sexual Urges

Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama, has stated that there is nothing wrong with women taking control of their sexual urges by masturbating.

The United Kingdom-based star said this on Friday when she shared a post to raise awareness about masturbation and women.

According to Inyama, Women need to take more charge of their sexual urges by themselves.

Sharing on Instagram, the actress wrote: “…I’m part of @lovehoneyofficial campaign to raise awareness of masturbation as a healthy, safe and natural way for people to express their sexual needs and desires…”

See Her Post Here:

https://www.instagram.com/victoriainyama/?utm_source=ig_embed