Violate Lockdown Regulations, Forfeit Vehicles – Fayemi Warns Drivers

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has announced new guidelines for easing the Coronavirus lockdown in the state.

The Governor warned drivers to adhere to the lockdown directives or risk forfeiting their vehicles to the state government.

This new directive was contained in a Covid-19 Implementation Guidelines released by the government signed by Secretary to the State Government, Hon Biodun Oyebanji

In the guidelines, ban placed on interstate travels was reiterated, while it also emphasized that vehicles seized will be forfeited to the state government

The rules take effect from Monday, May 4, 2020.

