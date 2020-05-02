Violators Of Transport Guidelines Will Feel Pains If Arrested: LASTMA

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has revealed its readiness in enforcing the state new transport guidelines aimed at curbing spread of COVID-19 from Monday.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olajide Oduyoye, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

Oduyoye revealed its personnel are ready to be deployed on the roads in Lagos to control traffic and arrest any violator of government directives.

Oduyoye, who noted that LASTMA was envisaging a surge of motorists, including those without any business being on road, said that its arrest would pain violators.

According to him, violators will feel pains when they are denied access to use the vehicles for some time.

He urged motorists to abide with guidelines to avoid being an offender.