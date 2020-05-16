We All Suffer But Only Wise Ones Find Out Why: Korede Bello

By
Eyitemi Majeed
-
Korede Bello
Korede Bello

Popular Nigerian singer, Korede Bello says every body suffers.

However, he added that it is only the wise ones that find out why they suffer.

The popular singer added that once the reason for the suffering has been established, then the wise ones will also choose who or what is worth suffering for.

Read AlsoSome People Have To Die For Others To Move Forward – Korede Bello

He made this known via a tweet he sent out via his official Twitter handle on Friday.

He said, “We all suffer but only the wise ones find out WHY they suffer. And then choose who or what is worth suffering for.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here