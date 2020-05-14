‘We Create Our Own Heartbreaks’ – Eucharia Anunobi

Veteran Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi has aired her opinion on relationships and losing things dear to us.

The “Glamour Girls” actress, who is now a minister, took to her Instagram page to pen down her thoughts.

Recall that the actress cum minister had shared that she is open to finding love again and just hoping on God for the right one.

Sharing on Instagram, she wrote in part: “We create own heartbreaks through undue expectations from people who never were worth the while.

You know he/she gossips about everything and everyone, yet you get offended when you hear that person also gossips about you!…”

See Her Post Here: