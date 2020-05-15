We Didn’t Ask Madagascar For Cure, Says FG

The federal government of Nigeria has stated that it never ran to Madagascar for help in fighting the novel coronavirus.

According to the chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha, Madagascar volunteered to donate its COVID-19 cure to Nigeria for use in the spirit of brotherly love.

“The issue of Madagascar. Let me explain that Nigeria did not ask Madagascar for any solution. That has to be very clear because I have seen some narratives out there giving credence to a line of story.

Read Also: Madagascan Remedy Is A Challenge To Nigerian Herbalists – Shehu Sani

”That, for me, is only distractive. Nigeria did not ask. The Madagascan government decided to airlift quantities meant for African countries and so that of West Africa was airlifted to Guinea-Bissau. So, all the members of ECOWAS have their commodities off-loaded in Guinea-Bissau and that was the one I referred to, that we were making arrangements to evacuate.

”But the impression out there was as if we abandoned homegrown solutions and were looking for Madagascan solution. We did not ask for it, but it was taken in the spirit of brotherly love, or African brotherly love.

”We have asked our ambassador there to establish the location, the quantity etc. He has done that. We have to make an arrangement for its freighting out of Guinea-Bissau. There are no flights, so there are so many things we have to consider.