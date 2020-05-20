‘We Don’t Celebrate Unexplained Money,’ Says Zubby Michael After Being Compared With Hushpuppi

Popular Nigerian actor, Zubby Michael recently slammed a troll for comparing him with socialite, Hushpuppi.

The movie star had initially taken to his Instagram page to share a photo from a movie scene and tips on how to identify a wealthy person.

Zubby wrote;

“Anybody trying so hard to prove he is rich is very poor physically mentally and spiritually, wealthy people are not noisy.“

Reacting to the post, a web user, identified as Praise Arinze shunned the actor and asked him if he is is richer than Nigerian big boy, Hushpuppi.

The web user wrote;

“You wey no dey talk and @hushpuppi wey loud, who now get money pass? Oga shut up and live your life.“

The comment caught the attention of the actor and he replied saying that he does not celebrate unexplained money.

In his words;

“@Praise.Arinze1 mumu we don’t celebrate unexplained money, grow up”

See their exchange below: